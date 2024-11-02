Menu Explore
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi
Tension erupts at Chhattisgarh ashram over bursting firecrackers; 16 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Police said a team has been deployed near the ashram in Baloda Bazar district and the situation is under control

Tension erupted at the Damakheda Ashram of Kabir Panth leader Prakash Muni in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on Friday night after some individuals allegedly entered the ashram and threw firecrackers and pelted stones, police said.

Police said the matter is under investigation. (Representational image)
Police said the matter is under investigation. (Representational image)

Police said that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the situation is under control. A police team has been deployed near the ashram.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9.45pm when two accused, Durgesh Devangan and Pratap Sahu, forcefully entered the ashram and created a ruckus.

“The whole dispute started after the son of Prakash Muni burst crackers in the nearby village and a girl got minor injuries after which the villagers decided to meet Prakash Muni. During that meeting, some villagers thrown crackers inside the ashram. Prakash Muni called senior officials including the home minister and the matter escalated,” said a senior officer, preferring anonymity.

Home minister Vijay Sharma and former MLA Shivratan Sharma reached the ashram on Friday night. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij visited the ashram on Saturday.

HT tried to reach Muni for his comment, but he was unavailable.

Baloda Bazar additional superintendent of police, Aishwarya Chandrakar, confirmed the security measures taken at the ashram and said that 11 individuals are in custody. “The situation is clams and under control,” the ASP said.

Police have booked the accused under various sections, including 191(2), 193(3), 190, 331, 296, 351(3), and 298 of the Bhartiya Nyay Samhita.

They said the matter is under investigation.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Saturday, November 02, 2024
