Tension in Manipur’s Saibol village after 20 women injured in clash with forces

Around 20 women protesters were injured in a clash with central security forces during an area domination exercise in Kuki-inhabited Saibol village in Manipur’s violence-hit Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. The Manipur police said that the situation in Saibol village is now peaceful and under control. (Representational image/PTI)

In a post on X, the Manipur police said a joint team of security forces were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents when the incident took place.

“Today, a large number of womenfolk attempted to disrupt the deployment of the Army, BSF, and CRPF at Uyok Ching, near Thamnapokpi. The joint security forces dispersed the crowd with minimum use of force. The situation is now peaceful and under control. The joint forces are deployed at the hilltop to dominate the area and prevent any untoward incidents,” the state police said on X.

Central forces have been conducting area domination operations in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts after armed men fired from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district on Christmas Eve, targeting the Sinam Kom village in Imphal East.

During an area domination area on Tuesday, women protesters attempted to block their movements, leading the security personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the women.

The Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi and NCR, criticised the central armed forces for acting against the Kuki-Zo women in Saibol and urged the central government to intervene. The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), a Kuki apex body, also issued a statement condemning the Saibol incident.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has threatened to launch an indefinite economic blockade along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) if the central security forces are not withdrawn from the area.

A Kangpokpi police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the situation in Saibol village is under control, and efforts to sensitise the area to prevent gunfights in adjoining villages will continue.