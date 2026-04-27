Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the city police's 'Spandana teams'-an all-women first responder system to ensure comprehensive protection for women. T’gana CM launches all women ‘Spandana’ teams for emergency response in Hyderabad

Reddy formally flagged off 14 Spandana teams and unveiled the official Spandana poster during a programme, an official release said.

The initiative is based on the understanding that women in distress often feel more comfortable and courageous when approaching women officers, it said.

These teams will strengthen the existing Dial-100 and 112 emergency response frameworks, providing victims with immediate assistance and a sense of security.

The teams will educate victims on legal protections, provide moral support, and coordinate with 'Bharosa' and 'Sakhi' centers based on the victim's preferences, it said.

During non-emergency hours, the teams will conduct extensive awareness programmes on women's safety at educational institutions and crowded public areas.

A total of 56 women personnel were selected and provided with high-level training in legal provisions, communication skills, self-defense, First Aid, and CPR.

They were also trained in seamless coordination with 'SHE Teams, Sakhi, and Childline. Additionally, 28 women personnel were provided with specialized driving training and issued licenses, the release said.

The entire crew, including the driver, consists of women and each team comprises one woman police driver, one civil woman constable and one armed reserve woman constable.

"Upon receiving an emergency call regarding the safety of women or children at the Dial-100 control room, the information is instantly relayed to the respective zonal Spandana team. These teams will reach the spot within minutes in their specialized vehicles. As first responders, they assess the situation and immediately provide a safe environment for the victims within their vehicle.

In cases of physical assault or injury, the teams will promptly shift victims to the nearest government hospital for medical aid," it said.

If the accused are present at the scene, the Spandana teams will take them into custody and hand them over to the local Law and Order police for further legal action.

The teams will operate in two shifts: the first from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and the second from 5:00 PM to midnight.

Specialized patrolling vehicles equipped the with state-of-the-art technology, including reflective jackets and dragon lights, emergency medical kits, VHF wireless sets and tablets and digital cameras have been provided to the teams.

All the 14 teams will function under the direct supervision of the DCP, Women and Child Safety Wing, Hyderabad, the release added.

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