Hyderabad, Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said the state is receiving 20 per cent of the state's usual supply of commercial LPG cylinders per day from the Centre, while assuring that there is no shortage of domestic cylinders. T'gana receiving 20 per cent of usual commercial LPG supply: Civil Supplies Minister

After reviewing the LPG situation, he said the state is receiving 6,200 commercial cylinders per day compared to 23,000 received earlier.

He has written to the Centre seeking additional commercial LPG cylinders.

The state is now receiving 2.3 lakh domestic cylinders per day.

"There is no shortage of cylinders for domestic needs. Domestic consumers need not overbook and overload the system," Reddy told reporters.

The state government has decided to prioritise distribution of commercial cylinders to schools, hospitals, central and state government institutions.

The Centre has made available 1,740 kilo litres of kerosene as a backup.

The minister said a command and control centre with round the clock operations has been set up, along with a help line.

He warned of action against those hoarding and black-marketing cylinders.

Telangana has around 1.3 crore active domestic consumers, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar cautioned the public of the latest cyber frauds linked to LPG services, particularly scams involving e-KYC updates and emergency gas bookings.

He said cybercriminals are exploiting gas cylinder shortages to defraud people by sending fake links through WhatsApp or SMS.

Sajjanar said clicking on unverified links received via WhatsApp or SMS asking for KYC updates, and installing K files sent by fraudsters on mobile phones, is highly dangerous, an official release said.

The Commissioner further urged the public not to fall for fake advertisements on social media that promise instant cylinder deliveries or extra cylinders.

For gas bookings or KYC updates, he advised using only the official apps and websites of authorised gas companies, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.