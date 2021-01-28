Three held in Pune for kidnapping 18-year-old
PUNE Three people, including a plastering contractor, were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Thursday, for kidnapping an 18-year-old office boy who worked for a local builder.
The teen was kidnapped over unpaid work bills worth ₹14 lakh, police said.
The arrested men have been identified as Akash Sugriv Ghodeswar (29), and Rahul Balu Ghorpade (22), both residents of Lakshminagar in Yerawada.
The contractor Jaysingh Rathod is a resident of Gadital, Hadapsar, according to officials of the crime branch.
The kidnapped man was identified as Dheeraj Rajshekhar Hiremath (18), a resident of Wadgaon Dhayari, while the complainant was identified as Saikumar Shivmurti Javalkotti (51), a resident of Sinhagad road, according to the police.
“Jaysingh Rathod, who is a contractor, had done work for the builder. The builder owed him ₹14 lakh. Rathod tried to utilise some middlemen, but when it did not work out, he hatched this plan and kidnapped the office boy. The anti-extortion cell team tracked and arrested them,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.
Hiremath was kidnapped from the Warje-based office of the builder on Wednesday afternoon. Post his kidnapping, the captors started using multiple phone numbers to contact the builder and demanded ₹two lakh in exchange for Hiremath’s return.
However, the teenager escaped from confinement after the kidnappers started drinking alcohol, according to officials of the crime branch.
“They had plans of kidnapping other people around the builder to coax the entire amount from him. Two people are still on the run in the case,” said an official close to the investigation.
The arrest was made by anti-extortion team led by senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre and police sub- inspector (PSI) Vijay Zanjaad. PSI SA Gaikwad is investigating the matter further.
A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 385 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Warje Malwadi police station against at least five people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in attempt to murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three held in Pune for kidnapping 18-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commute from Jaipur to Delhi gets easier as protesters thin out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters’ strength dwindles as most return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
89% beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC; no vaccine doses wasted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As garbage piles up on roadside at Chakan phase 3, German companies approach MIDC officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents oppose underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhalenagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC Elections: AAP ties up with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Kerala is reporting nearly half of India’s Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Teachers clash with police; 90 left injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula MC approves ₹119-crore budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox