Tripura board results: 84.18% clear Class 10, 79.33% pass Class 12 exams

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, recording pass percentages of 84.18% and 79.33% respectively this year. Tripura board results declared; Class 10 records 84.18% pass, Class 12 at 79.33% (Representative photo)

A total of 32,184 Class 10 candidates and 26,502 Class 12 candidates appeared for the examinations held between February and March.

The board said toppers will be announced later. “As our evaluation process is not yet completed, we are not going to announce top ten board toppers now. We shall announce after completion of self-inspection, review, and bochhor bachao (save a year) examinations”, TBSE president Dhananjay Ganchaudhuri said.

The Higher Secondary board examinations began on February 25 and continued till March 30, while the Madhyamik examinations began on February 26 and continued till March 24 this year.

Of the total Class 12 candidates, 12,307 are males and the rest are females, and in case of Class 10, the number of males is 14,769 whereas the rest are females.

“Pass percentage of Class 10 is 84.18% of which pass percentage of boys is 83.42% and for girls, it is 84.83%. The pass percentage of Class 12 is 79.91% of which pass percentage of boys and girls are 76.47% and 84.81%”, he said.

Karbook sub-division in Gomati district recorded 97.91% pass, the highest pass percentage, while Gandacherra sub-division in Dhalai district recorded 68.81% pass, the lowest pass percentage in Class 10 examinations.

In case of Class 12, Jampuijala sub-division in Sepahijala district recorded 78.16% pass, the highest pass percentage, while Gandacherra recorded the lowest pass percentage, i.e., 56.85% pass.

TBSE secretary Joydeep Bhattacharjee said that candidates of both Class 10 and 12 could view their results after logging on to www.tbse.tripura.gov.in

“A total of 271 schools recorded 100% pass and five schools recorded 100% fail in Class 10. In case of Class 12, a total of 60 schools recorded 100% pass and one school recorded 100% fail”, said the board secretary.

He stated that students who are willing for the review process of their answer sheets should get the review form from the web portal and submit it to their concerned schools within seven days. Later, the review forms should be submitted to TBSE within ten days.

He added that the TBSE would try to conduct the Bochhor Bachao examination by June.

Like Class 10 examinations, the Madrassa Alim examinations were held from February 26 till March 24. A total of 155 candidates appeared in the exam, of whom 141 passed.

On the other hand, the Madrassa Fazil Arts and Madrassa Fazil Theology examinations were conducted from February 25 till March 23 and from February 25 till March 16. A total of 84 candidates, including 57 in Theology and another 27 in Arts, appeared. Among them, 79 candidates passed the exam.

“The pass percentage of Madrassa Alim is 90.96% and for Madrassa Fazil Arts and Madrassa Fazil Theology, it is 94.04%”, said Bhattacharjee.

Ganchaudhuri said the results were declared late this year as over 100 evaluators were assigned for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council poll (held on April 12) duty.

“The evaluation of the examination copies got delayed as at least 125 teachers were on TTAADC poll duty and each of them could not come for 6-7 days. The evaluation of copies began from April 6 and continued till April 27. That’s why, the delay happened in announcing results”, said the board president.

Last year, the TBSE declared results of both Class 10 and 12, which recorded 86.53% and 79.29% pass percentages respectively on April 30.

After the bochhor bachao examinations, the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 86.53% to 92.51% and for Class 12, the percentage increased from 79.29% to 88.24%.