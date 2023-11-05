Tripura Institute of Technology to ink MoU with Taiwan-based varsity

Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), a government-run engineering college in the West Tripura district, is collaborating with the Taiwan- based Providence University to impart quality education with the latest technological inputs, a government official said. Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) (Twitter Photo)

Chief minister Manik Saha, who holds the education portfolio, has already cleared a proposal in this regard, said the official.

A statement released by the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Saturday said they would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon.

“The Tripura government is working with the foreign universities to give scope to the students to get modern education. The Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) will collaborate with Providence University, a Taiwan-based university, thanks to the initiatives taken by the CM,” reads the statement.

After the MoU is signed, the students and faculty members of the TIT would be allowed to pursue courses at the Taiwanese university besides collective works in research, conferences, teaching and publication with no involvement of further finance. As part of the collaboration, a few short courses are about to be started in these institutes, the statement read.

Tripura, in the past few years, has taken initiatives to introduce training on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and different technology training has also been introduced in colleges and universities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON