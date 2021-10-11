Two cops accused of beating up e-rickshaw driver to death in Bulandshahr suspended

MEERUT Two cops, including an S-I and a constable, were suspended for allegedly beating up a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver at Chaundhera village in Bulandshahr. The e-rickshaw driver died during treatment in a hospital on Monday morning.

“Sub-inspector (S-I) Rameshwar Dayal Sharma and constable Ravinder Kumar of Chhatari police station have been suspended after the villagers accused both of beating e-rickshaw driver, Gaurishankar,40, a resident of Chaundhera village,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, SK Singh.

Circle officer of Dibai area, Vandna, however, defended the cops and claimed that both only scolded him while he was trying to enter into a no vehicle zone in Chhatari area where a fair was in progress on the occasion of Navratri. “Cops didn’t beat him and what I came to know that he was a heart patient and might have come into shock after being scolded by cops on duty,” said the circle officer, adding that only postmortem report would reveal the actual cause of the death.

However, villagers claimed that Gaurishankar was beaten by the policemen for entering into the no vehicle zone. His condition deteriorated and his family members admitted him to a hospital from where he was referred to another hospital in Aligarh on Sunday night. He died during the treatment on Monday morning.

Angry over the death, villagers and family members blocked the road outside the village on Monday morning. Police and administrative officials along with public representatives reached the spot and persuaded the angry mob to open the road.