Two minor girls choke to death in Lakhimpur Kheri

Two minor girls died after a heap of loose soil collapsed upon them at the Sharda river bank in Dhakiya village under the Bhira Kotwali limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Devi (12) and Shivani (13).

Three other girls, Nikki, Nayra and Nainsi, who too were buried under the debris, were later rescued by the villagers, said Bhira Kotwali incharge Vimal Kumar Gautam.

Gautam said that bodies were handed over to their parents after they refused postmortem examination.

Villagers said five girls of Dhakiya village, all between 10 years to 13 years of age, had gone to the Sharda river to collect soil to repair their huts.

Sharda river flows about hundred meters away from the human settlements in the village.

All the girls picked a spot near the river bank and as they started digging soil, a makeshift structure just above them cracked and collapsed on them.

Hearing their shrieks, the villagers ran to their rescue and managed to take them out from under the loose soil. However, by then, Poonam, 12, had died due to suffocation while four others were rushed to a nearby primary health center at Bijua but by then, Shivani, 13, had died as well.