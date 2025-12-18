Two one-year-old twins die after woman jumps into well with 5 children in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Two one-year-old boys were killed on Thursday morning after a 30-year-old woman jumped into a well with her five minor children in Raipur in Rajasthan, police said. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Raipur police station Kailash Nayak said the woman jumped into a well near her house along with all her children. (Representative photo)

Police officers said the incident took place around 10 am when the woman’s husband had gone to Beawar for his daily work.

“The couple got married in 2016 and had five children — two sons aged five and two, two one-year-old twin sons, and a three-year-old daughter,” an officer said.

The villagers gathered after hearing the children scream. “They informed the police, who reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital where the twin boys were declared dead on arrival,” the officer added.

The woman and three other children are now undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy.

“The husband was informed. However, the reason behind her action is yet not clear. We will question her and her family members once she gets well. Further probe is underway,” Nayak said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290