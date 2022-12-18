Home / Cities / Others / Two students injured in firing in Sahranpur district

Two students injured in firing in Sahranpur district

Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The SSP said that four teams have been formed and leading them would be the SP of the city to identify and arrest the suspects in the incident.

For representation only
ByS Raju, Meerut

Motorcycle-borne persons shot at two students of Bhayla Inter College on Saturday under the Kotwali area of Deoband, in district Saharanpur.

The injured students have been identified as Siddharth,17 and Vinay, 18 of village Bhayla. Siddharth sustained bullet injuries to his leg while Vinay was hit in the waist. “Both students were immediately admitted to a hospital and their condition is stable and out of danger,” the SSP of Saharanpur, Vipin Tada, said.

The SSP said that four teams have been formed and leading them would be the SP of the city to identify and arrest the suspects in the incident. “Further investigation of the incident will be carried out on the basis of the complaint of the family members of the injured students,” he said.

The two students were attacked while they were on the way to college. Motorcycle-borne criminals shot at them and drove away. Passers-by informed their family members about the incident who further informed the police.

The SSP said that prima facie it seems a fallout of rivalry between two groups of students of the same college. The injured students had had an altercation with members of another group. Few suspects are being interrogated and perpetrators of the crime will be arrested soon, the SSP said.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
