Two TTEs suspended after bribery video on Sangam Express goes viral

A case of bribery involving seat allotment on the Sangam Express, running from Prayagraj to Meerut, has come to light after a video went viral on social media. The video shows TTEs accepting money from passengers while assigning seats. Following a complaint made by the passenger to the Railway Minister on X, the Prayagraj DRM suspended both TTEs involved.

Dr Vishal Sharma, head of the department of Journalism at CSJM University, Kanpur, who shared the video on social media platform X, alleged that during his journey from Kanpur to Meerut on Saturday night, the TTE not only took a bribe from him but was also illegally selling seats to other passengers in violation of railway rules.

According to Dr Sharma, he was travelling on a general ticket and requested the TTE to upgrade it to a reserved ticket. Initially, the TTE delayed the process and allegedly demanded ₹700, which he paid. However, he claimed that no receipt was provided to him for the amount, even by the time he reached his destination in Meerut.

Meanwhile, a woman passenger travelling in the AC 3-tier coach reported that seat number 33 in M1 coach was vacant. During this time, the second TTE allegedly demanded a ₹800 bribe and allotted the seat after accepting ₹700. Another passenger captured the transaction on video, showing the TTE taking money in exchange for the seat.

However, after reaching Meerut and not receiving a receipt for the money he had paid, Dr. Sharma shared the video on Instagram and lodged a complaint by tagging the railway minister, DRM, and other relevant officials.

Following the video going viral, Prayagraj DRM Rajneesh Agarwal suspended both TTEs — Sushil Kumar (CIT) and Hitendra Singh (Deputy CIT). He also shared information about the action taken in the matter through a post on Instagram.

