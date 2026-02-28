Tyre trader shot dead in Moradabad

A 48-year-old man was shot dead by a masked assailant who was allegedly lying in wait near his house, in Moradabad, late on Friday night. Police at the scene of the crime on Saturday (HT Photo)

The victim, Anees Ahmed Pasha, a tyre businessman, was attacked while returning from a mosque with his brother and children after offering prayers.

According to police, the attacker fired four rounds, three of which struck Pasha in the back, causing him to collapse on the spot. The assailant fled after the shooting, while Pasha’s brother ran to save himself and alerted family members. Relatives rushed the injured trader to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred in Kundarki town. Investigators said Pasha lived near the block area and operated a tyre agency in Pakbada. Earlier that evening, he had broken his fast at home before going to the mosque for prayers.

Police and forensic teams reached the crime scene soon after receiving information and collected evidence. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined to identify and trace the attacker.

A video surfaced on social media shortly after the killing in which a youth identifying himself as Mohammad Arman, claimed responsibility for the shooting. In the clip, he is seen displaying a firearm and stating that he fired three to four shots at Pasha. He alleged that the businessman had previously accused him of theft, locked him in a room, assaulted him, and threatened to kill his father, claiming he acted out of fear for his life.

Rural SP Kunwar Akash Singh said police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and raids are underway. Police said the assailant, in his late 20s, who lives in the same locality, and the victim, were known to each other.

Authorities have assured that the suspect will be apprehended soon and that all angles, including the claims made in the video, are being investigated. The exact reason behind the murder and further details will emerge after arrest of the accused, police said.