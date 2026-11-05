Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged off a consignment of medical and health equipment for two hospitals in Haridwar ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027, while also launching 59 new buses to strengthen public transport services across the state. U'khand CM steps up healthcare preparedness for Ardh Kumbh 2027, flags off medical equipment

The medical equipment, provided under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Agriculture and Industry Development Council, is meant for the Mela Hospital and Bhupatwala Hospital in Haridwar to bolster healthcare infrastructure in the Kumbh Mela area and ensure better medical services for pilgrims.

"A large number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive in Haridwar for the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2027. Consequently, ensuring the safety, health, and convenience of these pilgrims remains one of the state government's top priorities," Dhami said.

He said healthcare services were being strengthened to ensure the successful and well-organised conduct of the religious congregation and facilitate timely access to quality medical treatment for pilgrims in case of need.

The chief minister said the equipment being provided to the Mela Hospital and Bhupatwala Hospital would help in delivering prompt first aid during emergencies and addressing various healthcare needs.

Dhami reiterated that the state government was fully committed to ensuring a safe, well-organised and convenient Ardh Kumbh Mela, asserting that there would be no compromise on the health and safety of pilgrims.

"I am confident that, through the coordinated efforts of all relevant departments and organisations, the successful conduct of the mela will be ensured," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Dhami flagged off 59 new standard buses for the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation from his official residence.

Officials said the buses comply with BS-VI emission standards and are aimed at ensuring safe, accessible and convenient travel for passengers.

Of the 59 buses, 19 have been allocated to the Nainital division, while 20 each have been allotted to the Tanakpur and Dehradun divisions. The buses will be deployed on various routes based on passenger demand to improve transport services for the general public.

Dhami said public transport held special significance in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, where improved connectivity could facilitate travel and boost economic and social activities in remote areas.

"The state government is committed to making transport services safer, more reliable, and more convenient," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.