Una, With 112 villages declared tobacco-free, Una district has secured the top position in Himachal Pradesh under the third phase of the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign' , according to officials. Una leads in Himachal Pradesh with over 110 tobacco-free villages

Building on this achievement, the district administration has intensified efforts to bring the remaining villages into the fold, aiming for a 100 per cent success rate.

According to official sources, there are about 868 villages in Una district.

Commending the efforts of the Health Department, block medical officers , and block development officers , Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Thursday instructed all relevant departments to work in close coordination during the fourth phase of the campaign.

He said that the fourth phase of the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign , which commenced on October 28, will continue until December 26.

During this period, all departments are expected to work collectively to curb tobacco consumption, raise awareness among the youth regarding its harmful effects, and ensure compliance with tobacco control regulations.

The deputy commissioner directed that special Gram Sabhas be organised at the panchayat level and emphasised that these meetings should focus on educating the public about the adverse effects of tobacco products and other intoxicating substances, including chitta .

Panchayat representatives should be briefed on their roles and the authority vested in them regarding tobacco control, enabling them to play an active part in advancing this initiative within their respective villages.

DC Lal directed sub-divisional magistrates , deputy superintendents of police and the concerned BMOs to visit colleges and conduct awareness sessions for students.

He stressed the importance of educating the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco and narcotics, and encouraging them to abstain from their use.

Furthermore, the officer issued instructions to ensure compliance with established standards for 'tobacco-free' campuses, conduct regular awareness activities, and enforce the ban on the sale of tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.

He also directed all heads of departments to ensure that their offices and workplaces remain tobacco-free. Urban local bodies were instructed to review the licenses and stipulated conditions for vendors selling tobacco products within their respective jurisdictions.

The deputy commissioner tasked all relevant departments, including the Police, Excise and Taxation, Food Safety, and Health departments, with conducting regular inspections based on their respective mandates and taking appropriate legal action in cases of violations.

Action will be taken under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act , 2003; the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act , 2019; the Himachal Pradesh Tobacco Control Act, 2016; and the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

Enforcement teams have been directed to ensure a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and bidis and to take action against gutkha or khaini and similar products through food safety officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.