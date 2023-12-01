close_game
Unauthorised rooftop restaurant at Hotel Eastern Plaza demolished

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Mumbai: M west ward in Chembur demolished an unauthorized rooftop restaurant at Hotel Eastern Plaza, prompting intervention from the BMC.

Mumbai: The M west ward in Chembur prevented the unauthorised construction of a rooftop restaurant at Hotel Eastern Plaza in Vatsalatai Naik Nagar, demolishing it on Thursday. Officers and employees from the M(west) ward, assisted by personnel from Nehru Nagar police station, executed the operation.

The Eastern Plaza Hotel, located near Eastern Expressway in Chembur, is a two-storey building. However, a 14ft high construction on the terrace, undertaken without the necessary approvals from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prompted the intervention. BMC, following a fire safety inspection, issued a notice, leading to the demolition of approximately 80% of the unauthorised construction on the hotel building.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with Nehru Nagar police station commenced on Wednesday and was paused due to darkness. Subsequently, the remaining demolition work was successfully completed on Thursday.

Friday, December 01, 2023
