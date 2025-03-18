U.P. Guv bats for Viksit Bharat, advocates HPV vaccination for girls

Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday emphasised the need for collective efforts to achieve Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel (HT File Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Padrauna, Kushinagar district, she urged people to protect girls from cancer by ensuring the administration of the HPV vaccine, a campaign initiated by the vice-chancellor of Gorakhpur University.

Highlighting the role of Anganwadi workers in shaping a healthy and disciplined future generation, the governor noted that 30,000 Anganwadi centres across the state have been upgraded, including 230 in Kushinagar district.

She directed officials to integrate underprivileged communities, particularly the Mushar community, into mainstream development through various government welfare schemes. She stressed that these efforts are vital to realising the vision of a developed India.

During her visit, Patel participated in several government programmes in Kushinagar and distributed certificates to beneficiaries, including land leases for Mushars, Anganwadi kits, ration cards, and Ayushman Bharat health cards.

She also emphasised the need to strengthen primary education, urging officials to adopt schools to improve infrastructure and enhance children’s education and skill development.

Underscoring the significance of Anganwadi centres in social welfare, she advocated incorporating child psychology-based activities to create a better learning environment for young children. She also stressed the importance of raising awareness about the educational opportunities available from Anganwadi centres to schools.

Patel acknowledged that policymakers often lack ground-level awareness, leading to inefficiencies in welfare schemes. She emphasised the necessity of closely monitoring these programmes to ensure effective implementation and achieve the desired impact.