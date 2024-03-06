U.P. police recruitment exam: Six people arrested for question paper leak from Meerut

The state’s special task force (STF) has arrested six members of a gang, involved in leaking the question paper and answer key of the police recruitment exam, held on February 18, from Kankerkhera area, on Tuesday. The six people arrested in police custody (HT Photo)

The team recovered eight mobile phones, one question paper of the exam and its answer key from the possession of those arrested.

The communique of the STF claimed that the arrested members sold the question paper for ₹8 to 10 lakh to interested candidates.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deep, Bittu, Praveen, Rohit, Naveen Kumar and Sahil who are residents of Kankerkhera, Sardhana and T P Nagar localities of the district.

The communique says that those arrested have revealed names of many other persons, including a village pradhan, who received the question paper and answer key on their WhatsApp from a person in Haryana a day before the exam and forwarded it to other members of their network.

Praveen, Rohit, Sahil and Naveen’s work was to look for potential candidates who could pay to have the leaked question paper and key.

The STF team is now looking for those whose names have been revealed by those arrested, during interrogation.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons in Kankerkhera police station under section 420/467/468/471/120b and section 3/4/7/8/9 of using unfair means in U.P. Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

The state government had ordered a re-examination and the STF had been directed to investigate the leak of the question paper.