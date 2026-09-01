Villagers chase truck after wall, wire damaged; cleaner shot dead in Mainpuri

: A truck cleaner was shot dead and the driver injured after villagers chasing their vehicle opened fire in Mainpuri on Sunday night. The incident took place after the truck hit a house wall and damaged an electricity cable at Adhar village. A case was registered at Alau police station against three named accused and others unidentified for murder and attack on the driver. ASP Arun Kumar Singh said Mohit Yadav and Shyam Varan Yadav were arrested later on Sunday night. (For representation only)

Kuldeep Yadav of Kurra area, who was driving the truck, and 22-year-old cleaner Subhash Yadav were travelling from Noida to Lucknow with solar panels and batteries. They entered Adhar village, under Elau police station, on the Kusumara-Mainpuri road at around 7pm as their aunt lived there. The truck damaged the wall and an electricity cable while passing through the village.

Villagers gathered, pulled the driver and cleaner out and thrashed them. The two managed to move the truck, but villagers on motorcycles chased them and stopped the vehicle near Santoshpura village, close to a liquor vend. According to Kuldeep’s complaint, the attackers placed benches on the road to block the truck, opened its door and fired at Subhash. He died in the firing, while Kuldeep was injured. The attackers fled before police arrived. Mainpuri SP Ganesh Chand Saha and ASP Arun Kumar Singh reached the village. Kuldeep was hospitalised and Subhash’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered at Alau police station against three named accused and others unidentified for murder and attack on the driver. ASP Arun Kumar Singh said Mohit Yadav and Shyam Varan Yadav were arrested later on Sunday night. They were presented before the court on Monday and sent to judicial custody. “After arresting these two accused, efforts are on to nab others involved in the firing,” Singh said.