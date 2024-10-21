VP lauds freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the next generation of historians should highlight the role of forgotten heroes of the freedom movement. Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar at the first convocation of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, in Aligarh, on Monday (HT Photo)

He was speaking at the first convocation of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, named after the valiant freedom fighter, who while being in exile, formed an independent Indian government in Afghanistan, in 1915 to challenge British rule and travelled 50 nations for it.

It was Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh who donated land for Aligarh Muslim University and was one who defeated late Atal Bihari Vajpayee while contesting from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath declared creation of the university in 2019 and on September 21, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it, brought up in an area of 93.41 acres. On Monday, the university organised its first convocation.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest who came with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar. The governor and chancellor of the university, Anandiben Patel, presided over the function and welcomed the vice-president.

Dhankhar said it was a matter of pride for him that he has been given the honour of delivering the first convocation address in a university which has been established to commemorate “this great man who is truly a forgotten hero of India’s freedom movement”.

In his address, Dhankhar urged students to draw inspiration from such national leaders committed to nation. “Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a great freedom fighter, a true Indian, a visionary and a national leader,” said the vice-president.

“Nation comes first and thus Rashtravaad (nationalism) should be our religion and this should be the determination of every citizen. For youth, there are huge opportunities in India and they should identify their talent, look for development of their skills to become successful,” Dhankhar said.

He spoke at length on agricultural growth, education, communication, technology and artificial intelligence.

The governor congratulated girl students on their achievements and held that the ongoing century is the “çentury of women”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the task to empower women. She encouraged a research-based education system which can cater to the nation’s requirements.

