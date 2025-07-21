Water recedes in Ganga, Yamuna at Prayagraj, admn continues to stay alert

After crossing the 83 meter mark on Sunday, the water level of both Ganga and Yamuna began to recede on Monday. In the past 24 hours, between 4pm on Sunday and 4pm on Monday afternoon, water level of Ganga receded 35 cm in Phaphamau and 65 cm at Chatnag. Likewise, the level of Yamuna registered a decline of 62 cm in Naini on Monday afternoon. Scene of floods near Buxi Bundh and Sangam areas in the city on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Senior district officials led by ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, also the nodal officer of the flood relief cell, reviewed the situation of affected localities on Monday in Sadar tehsil of the district including Newada, Mau, Saraiya, Asadullahpur, Beli Kachaar, Beli Uparhar, Chota Baghada, Gaddha Colony, Ghaus Nagar, Bakhtiyari, Muirabad, Bhadra Sonauti in Jhunsi, etc.

Around 34 boats have been deployed in urban as well as rural areas of the district for shifting residents stuck in their houses presently engulfed in flood waters.

In rural areas of the district, a total of 18 villages were grossly affected with floods including 12 villages in Meja tehsil, besides four in Phulpur tehsil and two villages in Karchana tehsil of the district.

Singh said that a total of 220 people of 43 families were residing in relief camps in the city area besides transportation was affected owing to floods in 10 localities in Sadar tehsil.

Further, transportation was affected in 18 villages of the district including 12 villages in Meja tehsil including Maheba, Dhengurpur, Nahwai, Chilbila, Chapartala, Baksandi, Sirokhar, Tikri, Handia, Siloundhikala, Jhariari and Isota besides four in Phulpur tehsil including Dhokri Uparhar, Sonaoti, Badra and Bhadkar.

Floods had also affected lives of residents of two villages of Karchana tehsil including Dehli Bhagesar and Hathsara.

Singh said that the water level of both rivers had shown slight decline last week but once again started rising. “We are keeping a close vigil on water level of both the rivers. Presently nothing can be said about whether the floods are over or not,” she added.

Presently 95 flood relief camps were set up in 8 tehsils of the district including Sadar (26), Soraon (07), Phulpur (13), Karchana (20), Meja (11), Bara (09), Handia (06) and Koraon (03).

Two flood relief camps were functional in the city area including Annie Besant School in Allenganj besides Cantt Marriage Hall in Sadar Bazar New Cantt. As per her, a total of 19 boats were operational in the city area.

As per reports provided by Flood Control Room, at 8am on Monday, 54,122 cusec water was released from Haridwar barrage, 31,900 cusec from Narora barrage besides 43,466 cusec from Kanpur barrage.

