Positive action people can take in daily life to reduce the impact of climate change was in focus at Punjabi University webinar. (HT photo)
Webinar on tackling climate change held at Punjabi University Patiala

Punjabi University will set up an Environment Cell to combat climate change in Punjab, as its action for now; biodiversity conservation will also be its focus area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:36 PM IST

Patiala Punjabi University Environment Society organised a day-long webinar on ‘Accelerating Actions to Combat Climate Change implications in Punjab’ on Saturday. The event was held in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh. Vice-chancellor Arvind announced the setting up of an Environment Cell in the university to combat climate change and emphasised the need to conserve the biodiversity of Punjab, including fish and birds. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarsh Pal Vig laid stress on the environmentally sound use of agricultural waste.

