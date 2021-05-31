‘What have you achieved in 7 years?’ Maharashtra’s ruling allies slam Modi govt

The ruling parties in Maharashtra on Sunday staged protests against the Central government led by Narendra Modi over various issues as the Prime Minister completed seven years in office.

The Modi-led government took power for its second tenure on May 30, 2019. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned about the achievements of the Central government, even as their ally Shiv Sena said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government needs to introspect.

The Congress party’s key leaders led protests in their respective districts across the state and observed ‘Black Day’ on Sunday.

At Nashik, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat led the protest, while at Aurangabad, workers agitated under the leadership of public works department minister Ashok Chavan. In Pune, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan led the stir.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Modi government has failed on all the fronts and his leadership had been “exposed” amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“Apart from the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, domestic gas and edible oil, the unemployment is at its peak. The economy has been stumbling through the [Covid-19] crisis, even as the Modi government acted irresponsibly during the devastation caused by the second wave in the country,” said Patole.

“Hundreds of thousands of people died owing to shortage of drugs and oxygen. Lack of planning for the procurement of vaccines has compelled citizens to stand in queues for hours, even as the rich are getting the shots without any hassle. The Modi government’s decision of exporting vaccines to countries like Pakistan has escalated the shortage of doses, leaving our own people struggling for it,” he added.

In Mumbai, city Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, former ministers Arif Naseem Khan and Chandrakant Handore participated in the protest under Patole’s leadership.

Jagtap said that Modi cannot even count seven achievements in seven years and smaller countries such as Kenya have been extending help to India. “This indicates the downward trend of our progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP’s state unit chief Jayant Patil appealed to party workers as also to citizens to take to the social media to expose the failures of the Modi-led Central government.

“The general public of this country got nothing except tall assurances, failed promises, divisive politics and unemployment. The Modi government has now started taking steps to tame social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook after it realised that people have started talking against them using these mediums. Now it’s time for the people to effectively use these media to expose the Centre,” said Patil.

He also claimed that the Centre has been using the Central agencies for political gains. “The Modi government has failed to generate 20 million jobs a year as was promised or unearth the scams they spoke about before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” said Patil.

Shiv Sena’s Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said that the Modi government needs to introspect.

“It has widely failed in fulfilling the basic expectations of the people in the past seven years,” Raut said.

Responding to Raut’s statement, BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that the party does not take the Sena MP very seriously.

“As directed by our Central leadership, we are not celebrating Modi government’s anniversary, but are instead felicitating Covid-19 warriors. The Opposition has the right to criticise, but the Central government has performed well in the past seven years,” he said at Kolhapur.