Woman among four arrested for Varanasi lawn manager’s murder

Four persons, including a woman, who allegedly murdered a lawn manager of Varanasi in the Kerakat area of Jaunpur, were arrested by a joint police team, a senior police officer said. The police recovered four mobiles, cash and an iron rod from the possession of the accused.

Manish Pal, Deepak Chauhan alias Deepu, Manish’s sister, Saroja Pal, and her husband, Nitin Pal, were arrested after the case of murder was registered in Kerakat police station.

A police officer said that after receiving information on March 21 that a body was lying in a field in Sohni locality in the Kerakat police station area of Jaunpur, a police team reached the spot and took the body in the possession. The body was sent for a post-mortem. As no identity card was recovered from the spot to ascertain the identity of the victim, Kerakat police informed police teams in Ghazipur.

On the same day, the deceased was identified as Brijesh Kumar Singh by his kin, Kamlesh Kumar, who filed a complaint following which a case was registered under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of IPC against the unidentified assailants at the Kerakat police station.

When the victim’s body reached his house in Varanasi, a group of traders staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police formed a joint team with IG range, Varanasi, DIG/SP, Varanasi rural, and SP, Jaunpur, to solve the case quickly, said A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi.

After arrest, the four accused revealed that Brijesh was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Saroja. Saroja is the sister of Manish, who is an employee at the lawn.

Due to this, Manish was angry at Brijesh, said an officer.

On March 20 night, Brijesh reached Saroja’s in-law’s house in an inebriated state. Saroja called Manish, who then tried to make Brijesh go away. But instead, Brijesh entered into an argument with him. Later, Brijesh, Manish, Deepu, Saroja and Nitin got into the victim’s car. As Brijesh started driving, Manish killed him with an iron rod and later threw his body in the field. He also set the clothes of the deceased on fire. After throwing the dead body, Manish went to Sandaha, Chaubepur, with the vehicle of the deceased and set it on fire.

Commissioner of police said that ADG Zone Ram Kumar, IG Range K Satyanarayana appreciated the police team for working out the case successfully and announced a citation to the superintendent of police (city), Jaunpur, and Kerakat circle officer.