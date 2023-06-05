Home / Cities / Others / Agra: Rain disrupts women’s cricket match; both teams declared winners

Agra: Rain disrupts women’s cricket match; both teams declared winners

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 05, 2023 07:06 PM IST

The friendly cricket match was organised between the team of women judicial officers and women lawyers practising in Agra Court

A friendly cricket match organised between women members of Agra Bar and Bench was disrupted by rains on Sunday evening. However, as it was a tie match, the trophy was awarded to both teams. The district and session Judge at Agra, Vivek Sangal and his wife Shalu Sangal were the chief guests on the occasion.

Women members of Agra Bar and Bench share the trophy. (HT PHOTO)
Women members of Agra Bar and Bench share the trophy. (HT PHOTO)

The friendly cricket match was organised between the team of women judicial officers and women lawyers practising in Agra Courts. The trophy was dedicated to the first-ever woman chairperson of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Late Darvesh Singh. The special guests on the occasion were senior advocates Sameer Chaturvedi, KC Jain and Sanjeev Chandra.

The chief guests were introduced to the team members and a toss was held. The team Women Judge Eleven was led by additional district and session judge Naseema while Women Advocates Eleven was led by Saroj Yadav. Women Judge Eleven won the toss and elected to bat.

However, rain disrupted the match when the fourth over was on and with the delay caused, the match was declared a draw and the winning trophy was shared by both teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rains bench
rains bench
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out