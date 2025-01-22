Yogi cabinet meets at Mahakumbh, gives infra push, CM, ministers take holy dip

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet held its meeting on the banks of the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Wednesday and took several important decisions for infrastructure development in Prayagraj as well as other parts of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak during a Cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh premises,on Wednesday (PTI)

After the meeting at Triveni Sankul (Complex) in Arail, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his council of ministers, took a holy dip at the Sangam.The chief minister termed the day as auspicious for holding the cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh as it was on January 22 last year that consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was held.

This was the second time the Uttar Pradesh cabinet met on the banks of the Sangam. The first time was during the 2019 Kumbh Mela when a state cabinet meeting was held at Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) of the Praygraj Mela Authority. After the nearly two-hour-long cabinet meeting which lasted nearly two hours on Wednesday, the chief minister briefed media persons about decisions taken. These decisions include construction of a new bridge parallel to the signature bridge on the Yamuna in Prayagraj. Besides, the municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Agra and Varanasi would issue bonds for fund raising on the pattern done by the Lucknow and Ghaziabad municipal corporations. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will issue bonds to raise funds for setting up a super speciality hospital.

Further, he said, a letter of intent was being issued to some companies under the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, which includes a firm from Mirzapur promising investment of over ₹10,000 crore. A decision was also taken to extend and provide more incentives under the aerospace and defence policy to invite major investments. The target is to attract investment of ₹50,000 crore.

“After the implementation of this policy, there is a strong possibility of one lakh (100,000) youth of the state getting direct employment,” Adityanath said.

In Balrampur, the former Lok Sabha constituency of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a decision was taken to convert the current satellite centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow being run there in his (Vajpayee’s) name, into a medical college, the chief minister said. It would become functional from the next session.

Like the state capital region was made in Lucknow with neighbouring districts, a Prayayagraj State Region would be created, including Chitrakoot district. Three new medical colleges would come up in Kannauj, Baghpat and Hathras districts on the PPP model, the chief minister said. Besides a proposal was placed before the cabinet for setting up 62 ITIs and Centers of Incubation, Innovation and Training on the hub and spoke model in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

He said extension of Ganga Expressway would also be undertaken, which, after starting from Prayagraj and passing through Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sant Ravidas Nagar, would join the Purvanchal Expressway.

He said the Mahakumbh had put Prayagraj on the world map. Within a week’s period, 9.25 crore (92.5 million) devotees had taken the holy dip at the Sangam, Adityanath added.

The Yogi government also approved payment of subsidy to UPSIDA (Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority) on land allotted to Ashok Leyland Ltd under the front and land subsidy allowed in the Incentive Policy 2023 for FDI and investment of Fortune 500 companies.

Regarding the payment of subsidy, the recommendation of September 27 has been approved by the Empowered Committee. Under the FDI Policy 2023, 75% of the cost of the land given to Ashok Leyland by UPSIDA, i.e. ₹106.51 crore, is payable to UPSIDA. The empowered committee has given the recommendation for this payment. Under the proposed project, the facility will initially be started with a capacity of 2500 buses per year. This facility will also include an excellence centre. It will cost about ₹186 crore. Earlier, the chief minister, along with his cabinet ministers, arrived at Triveni Sankul (Complex) at 11 am for the meeting.