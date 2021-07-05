Zirakpur man leaves car running to buy liquor, returns to find it missing

Leaving his car running while purchasing liquor from a roadside vend cost a Zirakpur resident dear.

As Harshit Kumar, a resident of Motia City, Zirakpur, returned after the purchase, the car was gone.

In his complaint to the police on Sunday, Kumar said he was travelling towards Kharar in his Maruti S-Cross on Friday afternoon. On the way, he stopped at a liquor vend near Chhat village to buy some bottles.

Due to the scorching weather, he left the car running to keep the air-conditioner on. But on returning, realised someone had driven off with his vehicle.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said CCTV footage of various toll plazas near the liquor vend was been checked to trace the car and the thief. They had also questioned the vend employees and passers-by, but in vain. A case has been registered on Kumar’s complaint.