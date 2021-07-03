ZP not willing to handover properties in merged villages for “free”

PUNE With 23 more villages now officially under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the process for handing over properties in 11 villages merged in 2017, has not yet been completed.

Schools located in these villages and water networks have not yet been handed over to the municipal corporation.

The Pune Zilla Parishad is not ready to handover buildings in these villages, without a reimbursement from the PMC.

Recently, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the issue.

When questioned, ZP officials said, “The Zilla Parishad purchased the lands from private parties to start schools in these villages with loans.”

PMC elected member Siddharth Dhende, who present for the meeting, said, “Pawar instructed the PMC that if the ZP borrowed for purchasing of properties, PMC needs to help them before taking ownership of the same. He instructed the Pune municipal commissioner and Zilla Parishad CEO to sort out it. “

Even water pipelines in Uttamnagar and Shivane have not been handed over. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, currently running the water network, wants ₹12 crore before the handover.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Though the 11 villages merged in 2017, PMC has not able to provide enough water. Now 23 villages have been merged. We are capable to handle this vast area, but will require funds from state government for same.”

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who was present at the meeting, said, “ZP demanded ₹21 crore and we opposed it. We promised to give money only for those properties which were bought on loans. We have asked them to submit documents for the same.”