Out on bail, Moose Wala stirs fresh row

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:18 IST

Sangrur Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, out on bail in a case where he is accused of promoting violence and gun culture, trigged a fresh controversy with the lyrics of his song during a performance in Dirba town on Sunday night. “Dasso keeda keeda kanda kadna, Gabru jamant te aaya hoya hai’ (Punjab’s lad is out on bail, now whom should he murder),” he sang during his performance on stage to mark a kabbaddi tournament.

“New singers are promoting gun culture in songs but it is not Punjab’s culture. Our legacy is to save unprivileged people and raise voice against injustice. Current Punjabi songs are misguiding the youth and trying to divert attention from other real issues,” said Swaranjit Singh, an activist. Dirba DSP William Jeji said police were collecting video clips of Sidhu’s performance. “The matter has just come to our notice. Action will be taken after DA legal’s opinion,” the DSP added.