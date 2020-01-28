Over 600 AMU students booked for blocking road

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:31 IST

Agra Over 600 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for blocking Chungi Gate on Anoopsahar road late on January 26 night. They were protesting the arrest of three students and one former student who were taken into custody for allegedly breaching peace and opposing the vice-chancellor’s speech during the Republic Day function.

“These 600-700 unidentified students are booked under Sections 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) and 341 (jamming public road). The case has been registered at Civil Lines police station of Aligarh,” stated Anil Samania, CO in Aligarh.

The four were arrested when they raised the slogan ‘V-C go back’ when vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor rose to address a gathering during the Republic Day function on AMU campus.

The police initially released three students and then released the former student on Monday.

The students had staged blockade at Chungi Gate causing disruption of traffic.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force and thus students breached it and blocked public road and thus a case was registered on Monday,” stated Samania.