Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

No one has been injured so far in the firing which has created panic among the people living in forward areas

Dec 22, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling and firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border started in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector on Sunday morning and that in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors went on overnight, he said.

“Pak army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector around 10.15am. The army posts retaliated strongly and effectively to shelling and firing from Pakistan army”, said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO defence.

No one has been injured so far in the firing which has created panic among the people living in forward areas.

“There was also ceasefire violation by Pakistan at many places in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors during the intervening night of December 21 and 22,” he added.

According to the spokesperson, the cross-border firing stopped in Poonch district early in the morning but it is still going on in Rajouri.

A police official said a number of villages in Nowshera sector were hit by Pakistani shelling.

On Saturday, Pak violated ceasefire in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor in Jammu district, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian side in which two Pak soldiers were killed.

