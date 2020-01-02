Pak violates ceasefire, shelling, firing in J&K’s Poonch

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:43 IST

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, in violation of ceasefire orders in the area.

Sources said the fire by small arms and shelling began at about 9 pm on January 1 in violation of ceasefire orders imposed in the area. It stopped at about 11.30 pm after the Indian Army gave a “befitting response”. No casualties were reported.