e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cities / Pak violates ceasefire, shelling, firing in J&K’s Poonch

Pak violates ceasefire, shelling, firing in J&K’s Poonch

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ponch district

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:43 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
A ceasefire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir was violated by Pakistan
A ceasefire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir was violated by Pakistan(Hindustan Times)
         

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, in violation of ceasefire orders in the area.

Sources said the fire by small arms and shelling began at about 9 pm on January 1 in violation of ceasefire orders imposed in the area. It stopped at about 11.30 pm after the Indian Army gave a “befitting response”. No casualties were reported.

top news
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year
No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities