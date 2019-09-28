Palampur pilot killed in Bhutan chopper crash on his birthday

cities

SHIMLA Parents of Lt Col Rajneesh Parmar were shattered learning about the death of their son in a helicopter crash in eastern Bhutan on Friday. Incidentally, Lt Col Parmar died on his birthday.

The 43-year-old army officer was a native of Nanao village in Sulah area of Kangra district and his family lives at Maranda near Palampur. He had joined the Indian Military Academy in 2000.

At least two pilots were killed after an Indian Army helicopter crashed near Yonphulla in Bhutan, defence sources said. The incident took place around 1pm. Army sources said the helicopter had taken off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh and was headed towards Yonphulla with two pilots on board. A captain of the Royal Bhutan Army also got killed in the crash.

Lt Col Parmar’s father Mukhtyar Singh retired as a Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force while his brother Nikhil Parmar is a colonel in the Indian Army. His mother Sreshtha Parmar was inconsolable.

The officer is survived by his wife Reena Parmar and 12-year-old son Yaduvansh Parmar, and they are staying at Bikaner in Rajasthan. “He was an intelligent boy who always wanted to serve the nation,” said his father Mukhtyar Singh.

Officer’s uncle Ved Parmar, whom first got the information about his death, remembered him as a jolly person.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the Kangra administration to provide every possible assistant to the grief-stricken family. Palampur tehsildar Ved Parkash Agnihotri said the officer will be cremated on Saturday. “His body will be brought to Gaggal airport on Saturday by an Indian Air Force plane and will be taken to his native place for cremation,” he said.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:22 IST