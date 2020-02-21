Panvel civic body to sell seized plastic at ₹2 a kg

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:11 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) plans to sell the plastic seized, in enforcing the state-wide ban, to a private firm for ₹2 a kg.

The seized plastic is difficult to store. The NMMC’s move will earn it revenue as well solve the storage problem.

With surprise raids and regular crackdown on sellers, commercial establishments, shops and hotels the civic body has collected seven tonnes of plastics and fine amount of ₹39.16 lakh.

In June 2018, Maharashtra enforced the plastic ban but it has not been strictly followed.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has given May 1 deadline to completely ban plastic.

Prashant Rasal, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Work order to the firm has already been issued. The firm deals in recycling plastic products they would process the plastic into granules. They have agreed to dispose of the seized plastic at the rate of ₹1.65 per kg.”

“We are also encouraging housing societies to start segregating waste and hand over plastic waste to us,” said Rasal.

The civic body is planning to revive the plastic collection centres where people can deposit the plastic waste which would be handed over to the private agency.

PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The private agency for recycling the plastic has been recommended by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). We will give a copy of work order to them and they will overlook the work of the agency.”

“We will later visit the plant and see how effectively plastic is recycled,” said Deshmukh.