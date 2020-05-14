e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panvel records 20 new cases, crosses 200 mark

Panvel records 20 new cases, crosses 200 mark

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 22:29 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The total number of Covid cases in Panvel has crossed the 200 mark with 20 new cases being reported on Thursday. The total in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction is 219.

Among the new cases are a 47-year-old Mumbai police constable from Kharghar; two of a family of a Covid positive BEST conductor from Kharghar; a 54-year-old BEST conductor from Kalamboli; a 32-year-old APMC tempo driver from Kharghar; a 23-year-old vegetable vendor, from Kharghar; a 37-year-old Mumbai police constable living in Kamothe; a 42-year-old nurse of a Mumbai hospital living in Kalamboli; a 55-year-old policeman from Govandi police station living in Kharghar; and 46-year-old fruit vendor from New Panvel.

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In