Panvel records 20 new cases, crosses 200 mark

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:29 IST

The total number of Covid cases in Panvel has crossed the 200 mark with 20 new cases being reported on Thursday. The total in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction is 219.

Among the new cases are a 47-year-old Mumbai police constable from Kharghar; two of a family of a Covid positive BEST conductor from Kharghar; a 54-year-old BEST conductor from Kalamboli; a 32-year-old APMC tempo driver from Kharghar; a 23-year-old vegetable vendor, from Kharghar; a 37-year-old Mumbai police constable living in Kamothe; a 42-year-old nurse of a Mumbai hospital living in Kalamboli; a 55-year-old policeman from Govandi police station living in Kharghar; and 46-year-old fruit vendor from New Panvel.