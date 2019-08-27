Paris-Brest-Paris 2019: Two from Lucknow club complete international endurance cycling event

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:56 IST

Abhinav Kumar Singh of Lucknow and Manish Mishra of Prayagraj have become the first endurance cyclists from these cities in Uttar Pradesh to successfully complete the Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) -- 2019, an international endurance cycling event that took place in Paris, France, from August 18 to August 22.

PBP is considered among the toughest endurance sports events in the world. Cyclists have to cover a 1,230km route within 90 hours. Such is the difficulty level that eight other cyclists from Lucknow who participated failed to reach the finish point, several quitting even before the halfway mark.

Abhinav, after completing the challenge, said from Paris: “I felt exhilarated despite being dead tired when I finished. I wanted to finish the ride for the love of ultra-cycling, the cycling scene in Lucknow and our club ‘Lucknow Randonneurs’. I could not have given up at any cost, at any stage or for any reason. I really had to finish it.” The 36-year-old businessman and mountaineer said that pain was temporary and the idea was to endure it.

Manish, also still in Paris, said: “After finishing the ride, I felt like a stone -- just numb -- no reaction, no elation. I was not even aware of what was happening. It was only later during the day, after I had slept for a while, that I realised what I had done. It was a totally out-of-the-world feeling.” The 42-year-old works as a senior auditor in the office of the accountant general, Prayagraj.

Abhinav, Manish and eight other riders had participated in the event under the cycling club ‘Lucknow Randonneurs’.

A total of 324 Indians took part in the PBP--2019 but only 71 could complete the long ride in the demanding conditions of cold, windy weather, tough terrain and various health and mechanical challenges.

Those who could not finish are Rajesh Kumar Verma, a 54-year-old teacher, Dhairya Ahuja, 25,a businessman, Vivek Ranjan, 32, a manager in a private firm, Rakesh Kumar Pawan, 46, a businessman, Prabhat Ranjan, 40, a private firm employee, his wife Amrita Ranjan, 35, an assistant professor, Yashesh Vyas, a 51-year-old architect, and Vaibhav Rastogi, 44, a businessman.

Worldwide, over 7,000 people took part in the event, which is not a race. The PBP, being conducted since 1891, is held every four years and Indians began participating only in 2011. This was the first time that cyclists from Lucknow and Prayagraj had participated.

A thrilling experience for all

Yashesh Vyas said he could not complete the ride due to some confusion in route. “Still, it was a great experience. I rode 900km and then stopped due to confusion. I could have completed it, as I was not drained of energy. However, it is okay. I take the non-completion in my stride. Also, it is always worth it to ride in these countries that have adopted cycling as a mode of eco-transport. I will return to Lucknow on August 31,” he said.

Amrita Ranjan and her husband Prabhat Ranjan -- the first-ever Indian couple to take part in the PBP -- also could not complete the ride.

“We were going fine but after 500km, Prabhat got a severe throat infection. He was unable to even drink water. It compelled him to quit. While I could have gone further, I also decided to quit with him as we always ride together in endurance events,” said Amrita.

Participants handle all emergencies

The starting point of the PBP was the majestic park of the Rambouillet castle near Paris. The event is organised under the guidance of the Adaux Club Parisien (ACP), France.

“To participate, an aspirant must finish 200km (in 13.3 hours), 300km (in 20 hours), 400km (in 27 hours) and 600km (in 40 hours),” said Abhinav.

In the cycling parlance, it is a ‘self-sustained ride’. This means that there is no backup or support from the organisers. All breakdowns and emergencies are to be handled solely by the participants. Even relatives or friends are not allowed to help participants during the ride.

“Most riders bought new road category bikes. Majority of these bikes cost over Rs one lakh. One ends up spending a minimum Rs 2.5 lakh in the event, including the cost of the bike, air tickets, food and lodging,” said Prabhat Ranjan.

Fun tidbits

Brevets De Randonneur Mondiaux (BRMs) are rides of fixed distances that are to be completed within specified time limits, with riders passing through predetermined time controls.

A randonneuring event is called a randonée or brevet (pronounced breh-VAY), and a rider who has completed a 200km event is called a randonneur. Randonneur events can be of different distances -- 200km, 300km, 400km, 600km, 1000km, and 1200km.

The name ‘Brevet’ refers to the certificate or card (called brevet in French) that the participants receive to signify the completion of a particular distance.

During long distance events, sleep breaks are planned at intermediate points. In the end, the rider is officially homologated and has the option to request a medal.

BRMs, worldwide, are approved and governed by the Audax Club Parisien (ACP).

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:56 IST