Home / Chandigarh / Patient among two of Kurukshetra family killed as ambulance rams into milk van near Chandigarh

Patient among two of Kurukshetra family killed as ambulance rams into milk van near Chandigarh

20-year-old with heart problem was being rushed to Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital when accident occurred, killing him and his uncle on the spot

chandigarh Updated: Mar 02, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The ambulance that met with an accident just before entering Chandigarh on Monday morning. The driver is among the injured.
The ambulance that met with an accident just before entering Chandigarh on Monday morning. The driver is among the injured.(Sushil Kumar/HT)
         

MOHALI: Two members of a family from Kurukshetra were killed and three injured when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a milk delivery van at the Chandigarh barrier in Zirakpur town on Monday morning.

Police said heart patient Mukesh Singh, 20, and his paternal uncle, Pal Singh, 40, from Kurukshetra were killed on the spot.

Mukesh’s mother Angrejo Devi, Pal Singh’s wife Rekha Rani and ambulance driver Amit Kumar were injured in the accident.

The family was bringing Mukesh to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Kurukshetra for the treatment of his heart ailment.

The police said that the milk delivery van had slowed down to stop at the Chandigarh barrier but the ambulance driver failed to notice it exiting the flyover.

The injured were hospitalised at GMCH, Sector 32, where Pal Singh and Mukesh were declared brought dead.

