Patient among two of Kurukshetra family killed as ambulance rams into milk van near Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 12:57 IST

MOHALI: Two members of a family from Kurukshetra were killed and three injured when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a milk delivery van at the Chandigarh barrier in Zirakpur town on Monday morning.

Police said heart patient Mukesh Singh, 20, and his paternal uncle, Pal Singh, 40, from Kurukshetra were killed on the spot.

Mukesh’s mother Angrejo Devi, Pal Singh’s wife Rekha Rani and ambulance driver Amit Kumar were injured in the accident.

The family was bringing Mukesh to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from Kurukshetra for the treatment of his heart ailment.

The police said that the milk delivery van had slowed down to stop at the Chandigarh barrier but the ambulance driver failed to notice it exiting the flyover.

The injured were hospitalised at GMCH, Sector 32, where Pal Singh and Mukesh were declared brought dead.