Patient returning home after hip replacement surgery gets stuck in high-rise lift

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:18 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A woman resident, returning home following a hip replacement surgery, got stuck in the elevator for over 20 minutes of her building in a high-rise in Greater Noida West on Friday afternoon.

The woman was identified as Navjyoti Dahiya, a resident of La Residentia society. She was returning home from a private hospital following a surgery when the lift malfunctioned.

“We had just got in and pressed the button for the eighth floor. As soon as it started going up, there was a huge jerk and it got stuck. We tried pressing the emergency call button multiple times but that didn’t work. Even the phone inside the elevator was not working. There was no way for us to contact anyone. The exhaust fan also stopped working once the lift got stuck,” said Dhruv Kumar, the woman’s husband.

The family shouted out to the security guard, hoping that he would hear them. “It seems that he was not at his position. After a while, a woman heard us and she alerted the society management,” Sumit Baisoya, a family friend, who was also inside the lift, said.

He said lift failures are a common occurrence in the society. “Last month, two kids got stuck for over 15 minutes. Before that, too, we have had multiple such malfunctions. The issue has been raised multiple times and all we get are empty assurances. It is a recurring issue — at least two or three incidents happen every month,” Baisoya said.

The society management denied that the lift malfunctioning was a frequent occurrence. “On Friday, there was a technical issue but an engineer was present at the building and the issue was rectified almost immediately. The faulty part has been replaced. We have checked the elevator and everything is operational now,” Komal Yadav, the estate manager, said.

