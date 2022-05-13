1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
PATNA: A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said.
The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as Rajmatia Devi, a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Pawapuri, for treatment.
According to the police, the boundary wall was in a dilapidated condition and a part of it suddenly caved in at around 10am. Seven people were trapped under the debris of which one died on the spot, they said.
Police said that some road-side stalls next to the wall have also been damaged.
Ganga Kumar, an eyewitness, said people were standing near the boundary wall to have breakfast and tea when the incident took place.
“Six people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered and further investigation is under way,” said Nalanda DDC Vaibhav Srivatava. As a precautionary measure, the remaining portion of the boundary wall, which could pose a danger to people living in the vicinity, will be demolished by the civic personnel, he added.
In another incident, three persons died in an accident when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck on Bihta-Sarmera state highway-78 near Kazichak village under Rahui police station of Nalanda.
The victims have been identified as Raju, Bunty and Ravi, cousins to each other, are the residents of Pranchak village under Chandi police station. “The three victims were returning home after attending a wedding function when their bike collided with a truck. While Raju and Bunty died on the spot, Ravi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on,” said law and order DSP Sushil Kumar, adding that the driver and the cleaner managed to escape from the spot.
Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment. When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency's counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests.
Siddaramaiah: BJP forcing anti-conversion via ordinance to divert attention
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to "divert attention from corruption and lack of administration." Siddaramaiah even urged the Governor to reject the 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion (anti-conversion) ordinance', stating that it is aimed at "harassing" minorities.
Case registered against Bihar ex-MLA after celebratory firing during dance event
A criminal case has been registered against ex-MLA Narendra Kumar Pandey alias Sunil Pandey for celebratory firing during a dance program of famous Haryana singer Sapna Chaudhary, police said on Friday. Pandey's son and an associate have also been named in the case registered under sections of Arms Act with Karakat police station on Friday. Police are conducting raids for their arrest, sub divisional police officer, Bikramganj, Shashi Bhushan Singh said.
'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against 'creating problems in the society', PTI reported. The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.
Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla
Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
