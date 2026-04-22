Patna, The Bihar government on Wednesday approved the development of 11 Greenfield Satellite Townships and imposed a ban on land sale, transfer, development and building construction in these specific zones, an official said. 11 Greenfield Satellite Townships approved in first cabinet meeting of Samrat Choudhary govt

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government.

"The cabinet has approved the development of 11 Greenfield Satellite Townships to encourage planned urban growth. This includes naming selected special and core areas and imposing a ban on land sale, transfer, development and building construction in those specific zones," additional chief secretary, Cabinet Secretariat department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told reporters.

The initial area for these new townships is about 800-1,200 acres, which, when fully expanded, will be at least ten times larger.

"Until the master plan is finalised, there is a ban on land sale, transfer, land development, and building construction in these areas," he said.

Upgradation of 75 Industrial Training Institutes into state-of-the-art skill training centres, under the centrally sponsored PM-SETU scheme, has also been approved at a cost of ₹3,615 crore, of which the state's share will be ₹1,192.95 crore , Chaudhary said.

The government also approved ₹66.75 crore for purchasing vehicles to enhance security for women and girls near schools and colleges, said the additional chief secretary.

"A total of 1,500 scooters for female police personnel, at a cost of ₹1.25 lakh each, and 3,200 motorcycles for police personnel, at ₹1.50 lakh each, will be provided," he elaborated.

"The cabinet approved inclusion of collective road accidents under 'State-Specific Local Disasters', which will allow for ex-gratia payments to victims' families and the seriously injured from the State Disaster Response Fund ," read a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department.

Ex-gratia payments for collective road accidents occurring between September 15, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will be provided on a retroactive basis, it added.

A policy aimed at providing rural land for establishing new State Seed Multiplication Farms has been approved, the statement said, adding that urban seed farm lands will be transferred free of cost via the Infrastructure Development Authority for other development projects.

Chaudhary said that ₹287.16 crore has been approved for land acquisition in Punpun for the infrastructure of the National Forensic Sciences University Off-Campus and the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory .

Administrative approval for a grant-in-aid of ₹305 crore has been made to IIT Patna for establishing a research park, alongside ₹39.01 crore for the implementation of IIT Patna Incubation Centre .

According to a statement issued by the department, free permanent transfer of 1.35 acres of state land to the Airports Authority of India for a permanent civil enclave, free inter-departmental transfer of seven acres of land in Patna to the Higher Education department for CNLU construction, and free transfer of 20 acres of land in Barauni to the Industries department for the establishment of the National Institute of Fashion Technology has been approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved ₹680 crore for the development of and land acquisition in the Baba Hariharnath Temple area, which will be modelled after the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

The government approved special facilities, including land registration through mobile units, for senior citizens aged 80 years and above under the Bihar Registration Rules, 2026.

Approval of a revised draft agreement following the Eastern Regional Council meeting. Out of undivided Bihar's 7.75 million acre feet water share, 5.75 MAF is allocated to Bihar and 2.00 MAF to Jharkhand, the statement added.

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