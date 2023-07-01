Home / Cities / Patna News / 11 AP pilgrims injured after bus loses controls, hits divider in Bihar’s Kaimur

ByPrasun K Mishra
Jul 01, 2023 06:15 PM IST

The incident took place after a cow suddenly appeared in the middle of the road, and the bus hit the divider and turned as the driver lost control to save the animal

At least 11, all from Andhra Pradesh, were injured, with five of them critical, after the bus they were travelling in lost control and turned on six-lane GT Road (NH 19) near Barhuli in Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Mohania (HT Photo)
Police said there were 16 passengers on the pilgrimage tourn in north India, and they were going to Gaya from Varanasi.

The incident took place after a cow suddenly appeared in the middle of the road, and the bus hit the divider and turned as the driver lost control to save the animal, said police.

Villagers rushed to the accident spot and informed the National highway authority of India (NHAI) and the police, following which police personnel with a rescue and NHAI teams reached the accident spot with ambulances.

“The injured persons were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Mohania,” NHAI official Gyan Prakash Singh said.

“All the tourists were stable and out of danger. The bus had been badly damaged and authorities are arranging accommodation for their further journey,” Mohania station house officer Lalan Kumar said.

