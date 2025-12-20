Two criminals involved in the alleged abduction of Dr Sajal Kumar, were injured in an encounter with Saran police on Thursday late evening, police said. 2 criminals who attempted to abduct doc, injured in police encounter

The incident took place in the Inai orchard area, where the police retaliated after being challenged and shot them. Both the criminals are being treated at Chapra Sadar Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Ranjan Yadav of Dahiyawan under Town police station area, and Sonu Rai, of Dharma Baghi in Avtar Nagar police station area.

According to the Saran SP Kumar Ashish, several criminal cases were registered against them. “These are the same persons who on Wednesday night attempted to abduct Dr Sajal Kumar. However, his vehicle crashed during the kidnapping and due to the doctor’s vigilance, they could not succeed,” said the SP.

On getting information about the incident, the police identified the culprits on the basis of CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Kumar Ashish said police were continuously conducting raids in the case of attempted kidnapping of the doctor.

The two arrested criminals were taken to the Inai orchard area of Revealganj police station area to recover the weapon used in the crime. One of the criminals got the weapon from the hideout and fired on police team.

Saran SP said five accused had been arrested so far in this case, while raids were on to locate the other absconding criminals.