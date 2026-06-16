2 lynched on suspicion of theft in Nalanda

Two youths were allegedly lynched after being accused of theft near Jhunkiya Baba temple under Rajgir police station area of Nalanda district early on Monday, police said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

Following the incident, Akhil Bhartiya Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Antaryami Sharan said frequent incidents of theft in the past few days caused resentment among devotees which may have led to the incident.

“There was a huge crowd in the temple premises due to the Malmas Mela. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple on Sunday night. The incident took place around 3.30 am when four youths entered the pangat with the intention of stealing. People chased them for their suspicious activities. While fleeing, two of them fell and were caught by the mob,” he said.

“At first, the two youths got into a heated argument with the mob. Later, they were allegedly beaten up by the mob after being accused of theft. Security personnel deployed at the temple premises were informed and they reached the spot. The personnel rescued the youths and they were later handed over to officers at Rajgir police station,” the Mahant added.

Police said the duo were identified as Pintu Paswan (24) and Shrawan Paswan (18), both residents of a village under Deepnagar police station limits. They were initially taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors referred them to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care. Both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, they added.

“We are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the circumstances leading to the double murder. The post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for the autopsy report. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest all those involved in the incident. Some suspects are being questioned and further action will be taken accordingly,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Soni said.

Police are also verifying the antecedents of the deceased. While investigators suspect theft as the motive, family members of the victims rejected they had any criminal background. An SIT has been constituted under the supervision of Rajgir DSP to probe the matter and a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, an officer said.

“I do not know why and how my son was near the temple. He and his friend were brutally assaulted and murdered. We demand immediate arrest of the killers,” Pintu’s mother Saroj Devi told reporters. She said Pintu worked as a daily wage worker and was the eldest of five brothers and three sisters. He was the sole earning member of the family after his father’s demise.