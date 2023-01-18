2 men caught on Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express for harassing school girls

PATNA: Two men travelling on the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express were arrested in Bihar’s Chhapra on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a group of school girls from Sikkim, police said.

The two men have also been booked under Bihar’s prohibition law after a breath analyser test confirmed that they were under the influence of liquor, superintendent of police (rail) Muzaffarpur Kumar Ashish said. The two men were identified by the police as an army jawan, Amarjit Singh, 32, and Mukesh Kumar Singh, 27, who is with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The two men were travelling in the same compartment as the group of eight students from a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in north Sikkim. The students, accompanied by two teachers, were on their way to Delhi on an educational tour.

According to a complaint by school teacher Binay Kumar, the two accused were drunk and harassed the girls and did not back down despite repeated requests by the teachers and some passengers.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Chhapra government railway police (GRP) said the two accused were produced before the local court and remanded in judicial custody.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the two personnel under section 37c of Bihar Excise Act, 354a (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 IPC on the basis of the statement of RPF personnel.

