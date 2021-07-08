2017 rape case: Bihar POCSO court issues non-bailable warrent against suspended cop

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of Gaya has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against suspended senior DSP Kamlakant Prasad of Bihar Military Police, who is accused of raping a Dalit girl and is on the run. Police have also decided to announce a reward for his arrest and a file in this regard has been sent for clearance to the Bihar police headquarters. Prasad is charged with raping a minor girl at his official quarters in Gaya during Dussehra in 2017.

Also Read | 2017 rape case: Suspended DSP’s bail plea rejected

Kamlakant’s anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on July 5 after Bihar’s CID wrote to the additional chief secretary (home) seeking a probe into the conduct of Gaya’s special public prosecutor for POCSO, Syed Qaaiser Sharfuddin, who allegedly let off a senior suspended police officer accused of raping a minor Dalit girl off the hook twice during court hearings. Following this, the home department replaced Sharfuddin with Sunil Kumar.

“A CID inspector, Harendra Kumar, moved an application before the court of ADJ-7-cum-special POCSO court of Neeraj Kumar and issued an NBW against the absconding DSP,” said special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar on Thursday. The suspended DSP has been on the run since May 26 when the FIR was registered against him under separate sections of IPC and POCSO at the women police station in Gaya.