22 IPS officers shifted in big Bihar Police shake-up

In a major reshuffle in Bihar Police, 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including 16 probationers, and 172 officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (deputy SP) were transferred on Thursday, according to a release by the state’s home department.

Binay Kumar, additional director general (ADG) with the CID, has been made ADG (law and order) and given additional charge of provisioning. ADG Jitendra Kumar will replace Binay Kumar in CID and will also hold additional charge of as managing director and chairman of Bihar Police Building Constriction Department.

Jitendra Singh Gangwar has been made the new ADG at Bihar Police headquarter in place of Jitendra Kumar. Gangwar was earlier posted as ADG (special branch).

ADG Sunil Kumar of special vigilance unit (SVU) has replaced Gangwar in special branch while ADG (EoU) N H Khan has been given additional charge of SVU.

DG (Training) Alok Raj, who earlier held additional charge of Bihar Police Building Constriction Department, has now given additional charge of BMP.

The state government also transferred and posted 16 IPS officers of 2018 and 2019 batch as subdivisional police officers (SDPOs) and assistant superintendents of police (ASPs).

In Patna, six newly IPS officers have been posted at Town, Barh, Danapur, Paliganj, Sachivalaya and Masaurhi as ASPs and SDPO.

The state government also transferred and posted 172 deputy SPs, including 104 new recruits. Forty subdivisions of the state have now got new SDPOs.

Minor reshuffle in IAS

In a minor reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state, 1998-batch IAS officer Narmdeshwar Lal, who was posted as secretary (industry department) has been transferred and posted as secretary, animal husbandry and dairy department, according to a notification issued by the general administration department (GAD) on Thursday.

In another notification, the state government has given additional charge to four senior IAS officers.

Pratyaya Amrit, a 1991-batch IAS officer, who currently serves as the additional chief secretary (health), has been given additional charge of road construction but relieved of disaster management.

The 1995-batch IAS officer, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, currently principal secretary (rural works department), has been given additional charge of principal secretary, Panchayati Raj department.

Additional secretary of rural works department, Rajiv Roushan, has been given an additional charge as director, agriculture department.

Besides, 2002-batch IAS officer, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, currently posted as transport secretary with additional charges of Patna divisional commissioner, OSD (disaster management) and inquiry commissioner in GAD, has been given additional charge of secretary, disaster management.

3 IAS officers Delhi bound

Three IAS officers — ACS (road construction) Amrit Lal Meena, principal secretary (animal husbandry and dairy) N Vijaylakshmi and director (agriculture) Adesh Titarmare — are going on central deputation as additional secretary (logistics) in ministry of commerce and industry, joint secretary (agriculture and farmer welfare) and deputy chairman of Mumbai Port Trust under the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, respectively.