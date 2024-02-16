3 Bihar teens hire cab driver, kill him in Madhubani after watching video; caught

MADHUBANI: Three teenagers in Bihar’s Madhubani district hired a sports utility vehicle, killed the 30-year-old driver and were planning to sell the vehicle when they were caught by the police, police said on Friday. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The three teenagers, students of classes 8, 9 and 11, told the police that the crime was inspired by a YouTube video clip of a crime that they had seen and were trying to replicate, said Jhanjharpur sub-divisional police officer Ashok Kumar.

The three have been sent to a remand home in Darbhanga.

Police said the driver, Devendra Yadav alias Debu of Kathana Mohanpur village, was hired by the three school students to pick them up from Alichak village in a Scorpio vehicle on the pretext of bringing their elder sister from her matrimonial house.

They told the Devendra Yadav to hit the National Highway 57 and drive towards Madhepur. About 20km later, the boys got the vehicle to pull over on the ground that one of them needed to relieve himself. Two of the three boys tried to strangle the driver with a rope while the third stabbed him in the throat with a sharp object till he died.

One of them drove the vehicle for about 6-7 km and dumped the body under the bridge near Naruar village. The body was spotted the following day on Wednesday morning.

Police said the three culprits had taken the vehicle to their village and parked it in a bamboo grove from where it was recovered.

“We are also looking into their criminal antecedents,” said Ashok Kumar. Police said the boys told investigators that they plotted the crime for the thrill of seeing the man die.