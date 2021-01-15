3 held in Bihar for gang raping minor, damaging her eyes, survivor critical
- The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits
Three men, accused of gang raping a 17-year-old mute girl in Madhubani and also damaging her eyes, were arrested and remanded to 14-days judicial custody on Thursday.
Krishna Mukhiya, Lakshmi Mukhiya and Ramavatar Mukhiya (all in their mid and late 20s) were presented in the court of special judge Satyaprakash for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases. The police also presented seized evidence in the court.
The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits. The girl was attacked on March 12 last year near Thumhani river adjacent to Harlakhi village, according to Prem Lal Paswan, the station house officer (SHO) of Harlakhi police station.
A case was registered for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (Section 325), act with the intention to kill (307) and gang rape (376 D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 4, 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The survivor was currently undergoing treatment in the eye ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
"There were serious injuries inflicted in the eyes. Due to swelling in the eyes her treatment was hampered. However, she was responding to treatment now," said Dr Alka Jha, HoD, eye ward of the hospital.
Meanwhile, a joint team of All India Students Association (AISA) and All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) reached DMCH to meet the survivor and her family.
They alleged that cases of sexual assault and harassment abound in Bihar and survivors were not getting justice in the regime of chief minister Nitish Kumar. They demanded speedy trial against the accused.
