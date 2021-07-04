Home / Cities / Patna News / 3 Patna teenagers drown in Ganga
3 Patna teenagers drown in Ganga

Three teenage boys drowned in River Ganga while taking a bath at Kangan ghat under Chowk police station on Sunday, police said, adding that NDRF teams were pressed into service to recover the bodies
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:15 PM IST

Three teenage boys drowned in River Ganga while taking a bath at Kangan ghat under Chowk police station on Sunday, police said, adding that NDRF teams were pressed into service to recover the bodies.

According to police, nine boys left for Kangan ghat around 11am to take a bath in the river.

“Six of them jumped into the river. A woman at the ghat also asked them to not do so due to the water current,” officials said.

Three of them came out, however, the rest ignored the warning. “They were engaged in taking selfies. Within a few minutes, the three boys suddenly disappeared. One of their friends jumped into the river and tried to save them, but to no avail,” police said.

On getting information, sub-inspector Sudheshwar Paswan reached the spot and pressed NDRF teams into service. The search operation is underway. But, the team is yet to recover the bodies, said the sub-inspector.

