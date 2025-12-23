As many as 31 IPS officers in Bihar on Tuesday got promotion, a notification issued to the effect said. Their promotions will be effective January 1, 2026. 31 IPS officer promoted in Bihar

Among the notable cases, Kundan Krishnan, a senior 1994-batch IPS officer, has been promoted from the rank of additional director general of police (ADG) to the rank of director general of police (DG).

Twenty two IPS officers of 2012 batch, including Gaya SSP Anand Kumar, Saran SP Kumar Ashish, have been promoted to the rank of DIG. Three DIG rank officials of the 2008 batch, including STF DIG Vivekanand and Saharsa range DIG Manoj Kumar, were promoted as IG.

Five IPS officers of 2008 batch, including DIGs Kim, Nitasha Guriya, Satyaveer Singh, Upendra Kumar Sharma and Bikas Burman (on central deputation), got proforma promotion as IG.

The home department also promoted three 2008-batch IPS officers from the ranks of deputy inspector general of police (DIG) to inspector general of police (IG). The officers include: Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Vivekananda.

The government has also promoted 12 IPS officers of the 2013 batch from the junior administrative grade to the selection grade. The prominent officers being promoted include Manish, Vishal Sharma, Upendra Nath Verma, and Gaurav Mangala.

According to the notification, the promotions will not affect their current postings.